Obituary and funeral service: Glenda Moon, 75, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Glenda Moon

Glenda Moon, age 75, of Monroe passed away on September 30, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1948 and preceded in death by her parents: the late Audrey Williams Dowdy and the late Horace Dowdy, daughter: the late Leona Conner; sister: the late Helen Buterbugh; brother: the late Billy Williams

Surviving are husband: Jimmy Moon; daughter: Ami Moon; son-in-law: Danny Conner; son and daughter-in-law: Charles and Angela Moon; sister: Ellen Tuck; brothers: Alvin Dowdy; grandchildren: Heather Ferguson, Daniel Conner, Adam Conner, Rebekah Racine, Makaila Moon; great grandchildren: Drake Bentlee, Scottlyn, Atticus, Isabella, Graclyn, Harlan, Waylon, Maverick.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Gary Allbritten officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Garden.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

