Obituary and funeral service: Glenn Roland Schwindt, 83, of Monroe

Glenn Roland Schwindt, 83, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023.

He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on November 25th,1939 to the late Fred (Frits) Schwindt and Alberta Keene Schwindt. He has joined his heavenly family which includes his son Glenn Joseph Schwindt, his sister Beverly Reno and his granddaughter Pairs Rose Schwindt.

Surviving members of his family are his wife Joyce Lorraine Schwindt, brother and sister-in-law Gary and Maddie Schwindt, brothers-in-law Steve Simulcik and Louis Reno, son and daughter-in law Steven and Rhonda Schwindt, daughter and son-in-law Marianne and Pat Pino and daughter and son-in-law Linda and Randy Guillebeau. Grandchildren Crystal, Lance and Norman and step Grandson and his wife Bo and Mary Louise.

Glenn was a devoted husband of 63 years and adored his four children dearly. Family meant everything to Glenn. He was a faithful friend and an authentic brother in Christ. Glenn serviced as a police office in his early years and a firing range instructor. He later settled into a long career in sales which first included new cars and then later enjoyed furniture sales. Over the years Glenn enjoyed many activities such as boxing, hunting, boating, target and skeet shooting, dancing with his wife and celebrating life with her. Glenn supported his local human society; he loved cats and dogs and was a proud owner of many rescue pets over the years. Glenn and his wife were a truly romantic couple that were inseparable. He honored the sanctity of their marriage and his commitment to his children with truth and wisdom. Glenn will be deeply missed, please join Glenn and his family in rejoicing his homecoming.

The family will receive friends at Meadows Funeral Home from 4 – 6 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023 at Meadows Funeral Home. He will have a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Mount Vernon Christian Church and the interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.