Obituary and funeral service: Gloria Berry, 75, of Walton County

Gloria Berry died at Northside Hospital Gwinnett on August 5th, 2022. She was 75 years old. She was born Gloria Jo Conner on December 14, 1946, in Athens, Georgia to P.K. and Sallie Conner. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Morgan Berry, and mother-in-law, Remel Horne Berry.



Gloria was a native of Walton County, Georgia and raised her son, Bradley Tolbert in Monroe. She graduated from Monroe Area High School in 1965 before continuing her education at the University of Georgia. She was a lifelong 4-H member, State 4-H Fashion Show winner, and President of the Master 4-H Club. Gloria graduated from UGA with a B.S. in Home Economics and was a member of the Georgia Home Economics Association.



Gloria married Goebel Berry on March 16, 1986, and became Mom to Melody, Holly, and Charles. She had 10 GRANDchildren ranging in ages from 6 to 28. After a 34-year career at Walton EMC, which she described as her “dream job”, Gloria retired as District Manager and Director of Community and Government Relations. In her career, she blazed trails for women in the utilities space, including her national role on the Electrical Women’s Round Table, lobbying Congress for gas deregulation, and Shepherd of the Walton Electric Trust Foundation. She was a member of Gwinnett Sunrise Rotary Club and a 25-year member of Rotary Club International. Throughout her career and beyond, Gloria had leadership roles at local, state, and national levels for the many organizations she served. More recently she served in First Ladies of Walton (FLOW), a philanthropic group in the Walton County area. She was grateful for the opportunity to “help my community, my country, and my world”.



Gloria and Goebel made their home in Loganville, Georgia where she was an active member at First Baptist Church and close friend and encourager to the pastor and staff. Together with their faithful canine companion Kiki, “Mrs. Gloria” and “Mr. Goebel” greeted the members of FBCL each Sunday. She was a member of the Carter Sunday School class, the Young at Heart club, and Master fundraiser for the Loganville Community Ministry Village where she served on the Board of Directors. Gloria also belonged to Knit Wits, a delightful group of women sewing prayer shawls and winter caps for children in Romania.



Gloria had a passion for travel and encouraged travel in others. She was an avid reader and instilled a love of reading in her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, and shared her enthusiasm for life with those around her. She offered comfort, guidance, and acceptance to everyone, young and old. Gloria watched Jeopardy nightly and enjoyed working on her creative projects in her “She Shed”. She loved to be surrounded by her family and friends telling stories and sharing laughs.



Gloria, Precious Darling, Mom, Jamma was loved, respected, and honored. She will be remembered for her cheerful personality, deep love of family and friends, unmatched creativity, feisty sense of humor, and she never met a stranger! Gloria wrote about the “dash” between birth and death saying, “it is all about the dash that really matters. I hope my dash reflects how I enjoyed being a wife, a mother, grandmother, friend, and a Child of God”. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.



Gloria is survived by her husband of 36 years; Goebel Daniel Berry, Jr., brother; Don Conner, son; Bradley Tolbert, daughters; Melody Berry Healan (Joseph) and Holly Elizabeth Berry, daughter-in-law; Mandie McDonald, grandchildren; Caitlin Leigh Haynes (Gabriel), Conor Healan, Trade Berry, Maura Healan, Annabel Ruth Haynes, Aiden Berry, William Berry Haynes, Addyson Berry, Talon Berry, and Tadhgan Berry; many cousins and countless friends she made along the way.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, from 10AM-1PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, Georgia followed by A Celebration of Life at 2PM at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Georgia Master 4-H Club and Project 127 Romania.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.