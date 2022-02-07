Obituary and funeral service: Gloria Underwood Myers, 75, of Social Circle (formerly of Snellville)

Gloria Underwood Myers, age 75 of Social Circle (formerly Snellville), passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022. Visitation will be held at Tim Stewart’s Funeral Home in Loganville on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the funeral home at 2:00 PM followed by the graveside at Lenora Baptist Church Cemetery.



Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Imogene Underwood; her in-laws, Harvey and Edna Myers; her nephew, Jeremy Eberhard; and her sister-in-law, Lois Myers. Gloria is survived by her husband of 55 years, Terry Myers; her three daughters, Lynn Allen of Norcross, Sharon (Jeff) Kitchens of Social Circle, and Carolyn (Jed) Hixson of Snellville; her grandchildren, Tyler (Jamie) Kitchens, James Allen, Rae, and Trevor Hixson; great-grandson, Elias and expecting a great-granddaughter; her sisters, Sandra (Mark) Eberhard and Teresa (Michael) Berry; her nieces and nephew, Michele, Michael, Rachel, Amanda, and Rebecca.



Gloria was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and grew up in Atlanta before moving to Snellville right before her senior year of high school. She graduated from South Gwinnett High School in 1964. Gloria and Terry met in high school but didn’t start dating until after high school. They married on September 23, 1966. Gloria and Terry lived in the same house in Snellville where they raised their three girls until 2019 when they moved to Social Circle. Gloria was a stay-at-home mom and her hobbies included reading the Bible, cross-stitching, playing the piano, and building puzzles. Gloria has been an active member at Avondale Church of Christ for over 22 years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.