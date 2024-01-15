Obituary and funeral service: Godfrey John Lang, 88, of Monroe

Godfrey John Lang, age 88 of Monroe, GA, formerly of Buford, Fitzgerald, and Madison, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

John was born in Atlanta, GA and is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Lang; his parents, Johan and Mary Lange; and his sister, Linda Ballew. He is survived by his children: Jeff and Cindy (Lang) South of Monroe, GA; John and Angie (Barnard) Lang of Simpsonville, SC; Chris and Rita (Brannen) Lang of Sugar Hill, GA; Clint Lang and Kristi Blacketor of Statham, GA. John is also survived by his grandchildren, Daniel and Lindsey (Burns) South of Monroe, GA, Tyler South of Monroe, GA, Jonathan Lang of Simpsonville, SC, Michael Lang of Simpsonville, SC, Ryan and Christina (McRae) Lang and Anthony and Ashlee (Lang) Rockhill, all of Winder, GA, and Savannah Lang of Tallahassee, FL.

John was also blessed to be survived by his great grandchildren, Juliana Lang of Simpsonville, SC, London and Wyatt South of Monroe, GA, and Mason Rockhill of Winder, GA. John also leaves behind many other cherished family members and friends.

John served in the Navy from 1954-1958 during the Korean War where he was a machinist aboard the USS Piedmont and the USS Boyd. John received many awards, decorations and commendations during his military service and was very proud of being a veteran. He retired after 40 years from Foote & Davies printing presses, Doraville, GA.

A Memorial service will be held on at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024. The service will be held at Grace Monroe, 315 N. Madison Ave., Monroe, GA 30655. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Condolences may be viewed or left at https://www.stewartfh.com. Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe, GA has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

** PLEASE DELIVER ALL FLOWERS TO THE CHURCH.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

