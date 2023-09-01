Obituary and funeral service: Grace Coleman Hamrick, 86, of Loganville

Grace Coleman Hamrick, age 86 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at New Testament Baptist Church with Pastor Mickey Oliver officiating.

Grace was a member of New Testament Baptist Church and was preceded in death by husband, Curtis Hamrick; children, Isaiah Burch, Zennie Ladner, and Jean Thigpen; parents, David and Geneva Hobbs Coleman. She is survived by her children, Sarah Heckman of St. Augustine, FL, Becky and Ralph Francis of Dacula, GA, Debbie Sims of Loganville, GA; brother, Bobby Coleman of Rentz, GA; grandchildren, Kristie Smith, Joseph and Tonia Swearingen, Ralph and Monica Francis, Jr., Lee and Jennifer Mitchell, Amy and Aaron Nolan, Cindy and Ricky Harrison, Royce and Niki Harrison, Dwayne and Tammy Grant, Gus and Brooke Grant, Lance Thigpen, Jordan Thigpen, Frances Ladner, and William Ladner; 14 great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

