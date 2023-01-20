Obituary and funeral service: Grace Johnson, 97, of Loganville

Grace Johnson, age 97 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison, Morgan Willett, and Mark Willett officiating. Interment will follow at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Loganville.

Grace was a life-long Loganville resident. She worked for Walton Clothes and Kelly’s Department Store in Loganville for many years prior to working at Johnson Drug Store for 20 years.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Etta Jane (Simonton) Geiger; husband, Walter Lee “W.L.” Johnson; daughter, Hilda Myers; grandson, Danny Sells; son-in-law, Allen Sells. She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Sells of Monroe; son-in-law, Donald Myers of Loganville; grandchildren, Angela and Greg Pierce of Loganville, Sherri and Mark Willett of Loganville, Duane Sells of Bogart; great grandchildren, Nikki Stanton, Austin Sells, Jordan Willett Stewart, Garrett Willett, Jackson Sells, Savannah Pierce, Colby Sells, Andi Sells, Morgan Willett, Jake Sells, Jannsen Sells, A.J. Sells, and Camden Sells; great great grandchildren, Emersyn Stanton, Sawyer Stanton, and Serena Sells; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Grace Johnson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.