Obituary and funeral service: Grace Keaton Allen, 76, of Monroe

Grace Keaton Allen, age 76, of Monroe, passed away on June 5, 2021. She was born in Asheville, NC to the late, Lovada Miller Young and the late, Carroll Ray Young of High Point, NC. She was preceded in death by her first husband, the late, Donald (Fred) Keaton; Two sisters: the late, Margaret Smith and the late Lorraine Bundy, both of Monroe; and brother, the late, James Young of Gainesville Fla.

She is survived by her husband, Morris Lee Allen of Monroe; Daughters and sons in law; Brigette Keaton Harvey, of Cool Ridge, WV, Sheila Keaton Luffman, and Eddie of Denton, NC, Suzanne Keaton Shaw and Brian, of Tyro, NC, Wawanna Allen McCulloch and Terry Gaultney of New Hope, Tonya Allen Beachy and Michael, of Monroe, Gretchen Allen Armstrong and Gary, of Monroe; Sons and daughter sin law; Donald Keaton and Crystal, of High Point, NC and Philip Allen and Sherry, of Monroe. Mrs. Allen has 19 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday,June 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Beechy and Pastor Rob Coons officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in High Point, NC on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.