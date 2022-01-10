Obituary and funeral service: Greg Buice, 55, of Loganville

Greg Buice, age 55 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Loganville. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Greg worked for Gwinnett County Schools in the Maintenance Department. He is survived by his fiancé, Angela Moss, Loganville, GA; children, Tonya Buice, Loganville, GA; Travis Buice, Danielsville, GA; father and stepmother, Kenneth and Margaret Buice, Milledgeville, GA; mother, Martha Buice, Lawrenceville, GA; brothers, Kenny Buice, Lawrenceville, GA; Chris Buice, Daphne, AL; grandchildren, Katelyn, Kennady, and Kohen; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.