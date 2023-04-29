Obituary and funeral service: Greg Ryder, 62, of Loganville

Greg Ryder, age 62 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 30, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:45 PM prior to the service.

Greg was a Cable Technician for Netcom LLC. He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Ryder; parents, Joseph and Mildred (Peace) Ryder; brothers, Alan Ryder, Kenny Ryder, and Danny Ryder.

Surviving are his children, Wes Ryder of Loganville, Whitney and Austin Shackelford of Newborn, and Ericka Roseberry of Loganville; brothers, Steven Ryder of Lawrenceville, and Phillip Ryder of Tucker; sister, Dianne King of FL; grandchildren, Kolton Shackelford, Kyle Shackelford, and Gunner Shackelford; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.