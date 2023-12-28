Obituary and funeral service: Grover Floyd Day, 90, of Loganville

Grover Floyd Day, age 90 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 28, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens, Monroe. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Grover was born at Grady Hospital on June 17, 1933 to Era Dell Simonton Day and Thomas Herbert Day. He grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Murphy High School. He was a First Lieutenant on the Rifle Team. In 1946 when he was 13 years old, he and his family moved to Center Hill and he met an 11 year old girl named Betty Jean White. She became the love of his life. They married on July 2, 1953 and had two children, Deborah Jean and Grover, Jr. He had many jobs while growing up. After marrying he went to work for the City of Atlanta as an Engineer and retired from there years later.

Grover was always the one people would call whenever they needed help. He could fix anything – cars, tractors, appliances, you name it. Give him a challenge and he didn’t sleep until he figured it out. If he couldn’t find the part he needed or the correct tool he fashioned his own. He once won a new car from Pep Boys by figuring out the exact number of empty motor oil bottles inside the car. He loved being outside, in his garage, and most of all enjoying his family and friends. He and Betty were married 68 years when she passed away in December, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Julius Howard Day (Iris), Leonard Leverne Day (Helen), Gracie Kathleen Day Wallace (Cotton), Mary Ann Day Freeman (Charlie), and Robert Sexton. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Day Wiggins (Tommy); son, Grover Day, Jr. (Lucy); grandson, Brett Wiggins (Jamie); and great granddaughter, Emily Wiggins.

Grover supported St. Jude Children’s Hospital and donations made in lieu of flowers, would honor him. Donations may be made at https://www.stjude.org or mailed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Grover F. Day please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

