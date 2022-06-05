Obituary and funeral service: Grover ‘Junior’ Douglas, 80, of Loganville

Grover “Junior” Douglas, age 80 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.

Junior retired from Dekalb County Water and Sewer Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. and Essie Mae (Kimbell) Douglas, Sr. and son, Timothy Douglas in 2015. Junior leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Grace Douglas of Loganville; daughters, Cindy Duncan of Commerce, and Connie Patterson of Milledgeville; daughter-in-law, Windy Douglas of Lawrenceville; brother & sister-in-law, Marlin and Beverly Douglas of Loganville; sisters, Glenda Martin of Auburn, Beverly Jean Roden of Atlanta; 4 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

The family received friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.