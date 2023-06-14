Obituary and funeral service: Guy Ahlstedt, Jr., 87, of Loganville

Guy, GB, big Guy, Good boy, Pawpaw, and Big Big were just a few names he went by. He loved God, his church, his wife, his family, his grandchildren and most recently loved being with his great grandchildren.



He was a devoted husband for over 50 years to Priscilla, Prissy or Mimi. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, loving wife and oldest son. He lost his oldest son Guy Ahlstedt Jr. in a tragic electrical fire in 1989. He is survived by his daughter, Gayla Ahlstedt Boggs ( David); his son, Glenn Ahlstedt (Gail); his grandchildren, Guy Buckner (Bre), David V. Boggs, Elizabeth Reagin Knudson (Kent), Andrew Boggs and Patrick Masters; his great grandchildren, Knox and Wesley Buckner, Benjamin Knudson, James Knudson and future baby Knudson; and multiple nephews and nieces.



He was a master electrician working for the local IBEW and eventually owning is own business. He was a lifelong member of Peachcrest Christian Church and was instrumental in the relocation to Loganville. He served the church as an elder and deacon in years past and loved to decorate the building for Christmas season.



He loved his country and served in the armed forces as an MP with special clearance.



He loved his walks on the pier at the St. Andrews state park, watching beach sunsets, talking to everyone he passed by, helping his family, giving electrical advice, and most of all his collection of turtles. He loved his turtles and oh the collection he had! Friends and family would bring him a turtle to add when traveling and thinking of him! Most recently he attended classes at the local college learning to play the ukulele, understanding weather climate changes, shipwreck history , and of course political events.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Guy Ahlstedt will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 PM until the time of service 3:30 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

