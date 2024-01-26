Obituary and funeral service: Gwen Smith, 94, of Good Hope

Gwen Smith, age 94, of Good Hope, GA passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The family will have a visitation on Saturday, January 27, 2023 from 2 PM- 4 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. An Inurnment service will be held on March 29, 2024 at Mt. Vernon Christian Church Cemetery in Monroe, GA.

Gwen retired from Henry County School System as a Bus Driver after 30 years of service. Gwen was a woman that loved nature, sitting on the back porch and reading her Bible daily. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and historical novels. She looked forward to feeding the small deer herd that visited her daily looking for their meal. Over Gwen’s life she was often found in the kitchen or in her chair where she loved to tell stories of her childhood to friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl P. Smith, Sr.; daughter, Andrea P. Wright; parents, Roy Rufus and Nancy Sue (Paul) Smith. Gwen is survived by her children, Keith (Debbie) Smith of Blairsville, GA, Nancy (Phillip) Moss of Good Hope, GA, Carl P. (Brenda) Smith, Jr. of North Carolina, Carlene Bell of Lawrenceville, GA, Lois (Bill) Hughes of Locust Grove, GA; sister, Auvis (Phillip) Paradise of Mableton, GA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Scottie.

