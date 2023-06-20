Obituary and funeral service: Haley Corrine Dixon, 32, of Loganville

Haley Corrine Dixon, 32, was born in Lawrenceville, GA at Gwinnett Medical Hospital on July 19, 1990. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Emory University Hospital on June 18, 2023, after a 10-year long battle of Chronic GVHD.

Haley resided most of her life in Loganville, GA. She leaves behind her father, Mark Dixon; mother, Robin McCart Dixon; brother, Myles Dixon; grandmother, Mary Ann Dixon; as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins and more.

Her funeral will be on Saturday, June 24th at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. Visitation will be from 1:30-3:00 pm, and Chapel Service will start at 3:00 pm same location. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her love and life. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made in her memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, https://lls.org.



Haley graduated from Loganville High School with High Honors in 2008 and was the school’s first girl’s golf letterman. She graduated from Gwinnett Technical College with a Radiology Tech Degree. She is a Hodgkins Lymphoma Cancer Survivor. She loved her family dog, Maple. She liked buttermilk pies, cross stitching, making homemade greeting cards, reading her devotionals and bible, and loved listening to Casting Crowns music.



