Obituary and funeral service: Hannah Nicole Eller Vincent, 22, of Covington

Hannah Nicole Eller Vincent, age 22 of Covington, passed away on November 30, 2021. She was born in Gainesville, GA on May 13, 1999, to Nichol Stone and Douglas Eller.

Surviving members of the family are her loving husband, Stephen Vincent; daughter, Haylen Vincent; son, Brayden Vincent; mother, Nichol Stone; father, Douglas Eller; sister, Ashlyn Eller; brothers, Caleb Moore and Jadyn Eller; grandmothers, Belinda Heard and Diana Lynn Eller; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ann Vincent and Stacy Vincent; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was a loving mother to her two beautiful children, devoted wife, daughter, and sister that loved her family; and always put them first.

Funeral services will be private with family only. There will be a public visitation on Thursday, December 2nd at Meadows Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

