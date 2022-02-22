Obituary and funeral service: Hardy Bagley, 83, of Monroe

Hardy Bagley age 83 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Jack Lawson; Rev. Anthony Dye; and Minister Greg Bagley officiating. The burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA. The family will receive friends before the service from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

A great hunter & fisherman, Hardy loving being outdoors and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Mary Ann Carlisle Bagley, and a daughter, Cathy Griffin. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Lemetries Bagley, Monroe, GA; daughter, Tammy Hayes, Auburn, GA; sister, Rosemary Hunt, Buford, GA; granddaughter & grandson, Angel & Constantine Pamboris, Cumming, GA; great grandson, Brayden Givens; and several nieces & nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.