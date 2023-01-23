Obituary and funeral service: Harold David Howell, 78, of Loganville

Harold David Howell, age 78 of Loganville, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones and then joined his precious granddaughter, Virginia Kate Hervey in heaven. He also joined his mother, Carrie Christine Mulkey; his father, James Franklin Howell; brothers James Franklin Howell Jr. and wife Jewel, and Johnny Howell; and his sisters Dorothy Amerson and husband Bill, and Jerry Laverne Howell along with many aunts and uncles and several nieces in a joyful reunion in heaven.

Harold was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 27, 1944. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967. Immediately after graduation, he joined the United States Army. He served for three years at a Nike Missile Base in Jeffersonville, Georgia. He was very proud of his service to our country. After returning from his service days, he started working for the old Georgia Railroad in 1965 as a switchman. Soon after, he was promoted to Yard Master, a position he kept until his retirement after an injury in 1998. He always worked for the same company, a fact of which he was extremely proud. The company changed names several times and he retired from CSX Transportation Railroad.

Harold married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Ann Lemke Howell on October 14, 1967. Harold and Virginia celebrated 55 years together in 2022. Harold is survived by his wife Virginia, his daughters Melanie Ann Howell Cohen and her husband Marc Cohen along with their children Hallie Ann and Joshua of Columbia, South Carolina; Melissa Joy Howell Hervey and her husband Michael Hervey along with their son William of Loganville, Georgia; and son David Matthew Howell and his wife Lauren Howell and their two children Chandler and Carter of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his brother Richard Howell and wife Diane of McDonough, Georgia; sister in laws Claudia Thomas of Loganville, Georgia and Mary Frances Lemke of Atlanta, Georgia; and brother in law Ritter Lemke of Richmond Hill, Georgia. Harold is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Harold is also survived by his two Golden Doodle dogs, Honey and Snickers, whom he loved dearly.

Harold joined Eastside Baptist Church at a young age. He was also a member of Snellville United Methodist Church for many years. He was currently a member of Loganville First United Methodist Church and the C. H. Byrd Sunday School Class. Harold loved participating in activities at Loganville First with his friends. Harold loved music, especially Gospel and Country. He knew the words and tunes to literally hundreds of Gospel songs and loved to sing along with them. Harold was an accomplished woodworker, and loved spending time in the basement workshop making things for family and friends. He also loved playing poker. Before the pandemic, he played in three groups with his special friends. He also loved to play the Georgia Lottery. He was convinced that he was going to win the big one. He always got excited when he had a winning ticket!

Harold loved his wife, his children, his children in love and his grandchildren. He was so very proud of each and every one of them and bragged about their accomplishments to anyone who would listen. He loved to spend time with them during holidays, at the beach, family dinners, and whenever he could be with them. We all loved Harold with all our hearts and while our hearts are broken that he is no longer here with us on earth, we rejoice that he is no longer suffering and is now pain free as he joined Jesus and many family members in Heaven…and what a celebration that was!

A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 am at Loganville First United Methodist Church with family and friend visitation and reception to follow. Harold was always concerned about community members facing food insecurities so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd Staff Ministries at 240 Commerce Dr, Loganville, GA 30052.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.