Obituary and funeral service: Harold Grail Malcom, 68, of Madison

Harold Grail Malcom, 68, residing at 6250 Sandy Creek Road, Madison, Ga. passed away on August 17, 2021, at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Grail was born March 29, 1953, in Monroe, Ga. at the Walton County hospital to Harold and Carolyn Malcom. On April 25, 2003, Grail married Gail Phelps in Pigeon Forge, TN. Grail enjoyed Daytona Beach, Florida, NASCAR racing, motorcycle riding, rodeos, and gospel singing.

Survivors include his wife Gail Phelps Malcom; his parents Harold and Carolyn Malcom; his son Bart Malcom, his daughter Amy Malcom McDaniel (spouse Dale), two stepsons Michael and Adam Nichols (spouse Brandy), his grandchildren Chase Malcom, Brooks Malcom, Jordan McDaniel, Peyton McDaniel, Raeghan McDaniel, Madison McDaniel, Benjamin McDaniel, Sam Nichols, and Mazie Nichols; his brother Daryl Malcom (spouse Judy) and his sister Eyvette Raettig (spouse Ed).

A time of gathering will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 11:00 to 1:00 at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Ga. The funeral service will be held immediately following in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryce Behnke officiating. Interment will follow to Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Rutledge, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or to Prospect United Methodist Church.

