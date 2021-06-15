Obituary and funeral service: Harold Guthrie, 65, of Monroe

Harold M. Guthrie of Monroe, GA passed away on June 12, 2021, at the age of 65 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. One of ten, he was born on September 2, 1955, to Calvin Maple Guthrie and Irine Reece Guthrie in Benton, Tennessee. Mr. Guthrie was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Diane Denney Guthrie; daughters, Tracey Edwards (Scott), Amanda Puckett (Anthony); son, Cliff Guthrie (Hannah Peck); step-daughter, Sheronica Silman; grandchildren, Maegan Brinkley (Henry), Alana Edwards, David Guthrie, and Gracie Puckett; great-granddaughter, Pearl Brinkley; brother, Curtis Guthrie; sisters, Betty Jo Parrish (Robert), Ann Hutcheson, Bobbie Nowling; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Guthrie was a long-time employee of Walton Mills and was most currently the owner and operator of Harold Guthrie Shrubbery Care. He was lovingly known to many in the community as “Tutti” or “Fruit Loop”. He always had something funny to say and had an infectious laugh.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Hill Haven Memory Gardens and Mausoleum in Monroe, GA. All friends and family are invited to attend.