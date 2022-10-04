Obituary and funeral service: Harold J. Braswell, 90, of Monroe

Harold J. Braswell, age 90, of Monroe, passed away on September 30, 2022. He was born in Walton County on July 15, 1932 to the late Maudie Page Braswell and the late Clifford Braswell. He was preceded in death by his wives, the late Betty Sue Mobley Braswell, the late Rachel Braswell, and the late Joyce Weldon Braswell; and brothers, the late Robert Braswell, and the late James Braswell.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War where he received two bronze stars, he was active in the VFW, and was a faithful member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. He retired from the City of Monroe where he worked as a meter reader for many years. He loved his family; his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were his greatest joy.

He is survived by his children: daughter and son-in-law, Connie and John Hawk of Monroe; sons and daughter-in-law: Phil Braswell of Monroe; Bill and Kim Braswell of Social Circle, Ronnie Braswell of Monroe; grandchildren: Lee and Morgan Braswell of Loganville; Kyle and Tisha Braswell of Oxford, Amanda Higginbotham of Monroe; Shelby and Brian Garner of Bogart, Jacob Braswell of Social Circle, Katie Braswell of Social Circle; great grandchildren: Parker, Carson, Mason, Adalina, JR, Ansley Grace, Madeline; and his beloved cat, Bubba Scooter, who he called his “little angel”. He was also survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.