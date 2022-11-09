Obituary and funeral service: Harold Yearwood, 93, of Monroe

Harold Yearwood, age 93 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at New Testament Baptist Church with Pastor Mickey Oliver officiating. Harold was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 72 and served his country honorably in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Joyce Yearwood of Monroe, GA; children, Sharon and Ed Davidson of Cleveland, GA, Steven Yearwood of Monroe, GA, Paul Milton and Cindy Yearwood of Cottageville, SC, Linda and Peter Reece of Monroe, GA; sister, Beverly Hoffmeister of Knoxville, TN; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in his memory.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Harold Yearwood please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.