Obituary and funeral service: Harry Daniel ‘Butch’ Zimmerman, 88, of Monroe

Harry Daniel (Butch) Zimmerman, 88 years of age, of Monroe, Georgia entered the Gates of Heaven on February 8, 2022. He was born in Richland, Pennsylvania on November 29, 1933 to the late George Zimmerman and Pauline (Sheetz) Zimmerman. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. Mr. Zimmerman was preceded in death by his sister, Miriam Sites; son-in-law, Gary Them.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Della Ann (Long) Zimmerman; daughter, Melanie Them; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Debbie Zimmerman, Mark and Rochelle Zimmerman; brothers and sisters-in-law Paul and Lois Zimmerman, Roy and Nancy Zimmerman; grandchildren, Jenny (Mitch) Matrasko, Travis (Tammy) Them, Tarra (Jim) Fiedler, Chaz (Leslie) Zimmerman, Melanie (Chris) Goodman, Trevor Zimmerman, Emily (Edward) Ransbotham; great-grandchildren, Brittanie (Ryan) Tomassoni, Alexandria (Ryan) Kimble, Madison Matrasko, Jeremiah Lopez, Jonah Matasko, James Matrasko, Zachary Schejbal, Tyler Them, Kaitlyn Fiedler, Joseph Fiedler, Ryan Goodman, Thomas Zimmerman, Silas Ransbotham, Leo Ransbotham, Myles Ransbotham, Kowan Zimmerman, Brason Zimmerman; and great-great grandchildren, Raeghan Kimble, Penny Kimble and Anthony James (A.J.) Tomassoni.

Harry retired as a janitor/manager at Eastern Lebanon County High School after 15 years. He also worked in the steel mill, a painter and a heavy machine operator. He was a volunteer fireman for the Richland Fire Company. He loved fishing, boating in the bay in Delaware and hunting.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Davis officiating.

