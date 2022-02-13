Obituary and funeral service: Hazel Stapp Peters, 96, of Monroe

Hazel Stapp Peters, age 96 of Monroe, passed away on February 10, 2022. Hazel was born on December 20, 1925 in Walton County to the late Toomey Stapp and the late Pauline Hinton Stapp. Mrs. Peters was preceded in death by her husband, George Bernard Peters, Sr.; sons, George Bernard Peters, Jr. and Robert Paul Peters.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.