Obituary and funeral service: Helen Faye Mills, 81, of Loganville

Helen Faye Mills, age 81 of Loganville, GA passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Gray Mills. Mrs. Mills is survived by daughter, Pam; granddaughter, Michelle (Damon); and great granddaughter, Morgan; siblings, Marlene (Buddy) Osborne, and Gene (Nelsie) Wade; two sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The Funeral Service to Honor the Life of Helen Faye Mills will be held Saturday June 05, 2021 at 3:00pm at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Pastor Todd Heil will officiate the service. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-3:00pm at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

