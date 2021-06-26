Obituary and funeral service: Helen Jo Durden Farmer, 84, of Monroe

Helen Jo Durden Farmer, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on June 23, 2021. She was born in Social Circle on January 29, 1937, to the late Jule C. Durden and the late Mary Frances Beam Durden. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Nathan Farmer.

Surviving are, daughters and sons in law, Elaine and Sam Pannell, Lisa and Olin Armistead; son, Nathan Lynn Farmer; brother and sister in law, Wayne and Dawn Durden; 4 grandchildren, Casey Pannell-Eden, Avie Pannell-Winter, Joshua Armistead, and Dusty Farmer; and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 26th at the Monroe Church of God at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Wayne Durden officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.