Obituary and funeral service: Helen R. Blenden, 78, of Loganville

Helen R. Blenden, age 78 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Donald Lee Blenden; parents, Ralph and Roma (Grant) Bauer of Prescott, Iowa. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Griswell of Monroe, GA; brother, Richard Bauer of OK; sister, Virginia Antisdel of IA; grandchildren, Corey Hammontree of Monroe, GA and Dusty Griswell of Charlotte, NC; long time best friend Sue Brownawell of Kansas City, KS; and other numerous family and friends. Helen retired from Coloplast in Marietta, GA. Helen and her late husband enjoyed traveling and were huge NASCAR fans. Helen’s favorite title was Granny and she adored both of her grandsons.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Helen Blenden please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.