Obituary and funeral service: Helen Virginia Jones, 93, of Loganville

Helen Virginia Jones, age 93 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 17, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Long officiating. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Helen worked for Hartford Insurance prior to retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hap Jones; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Jean and Robert Schott; parents, Harle and Curtis E. (Gresham) Smith; brothers, Jerry E. Smith, Harold G. Smith, William E. Smith: sisters, Lottie M. Adams, Gail Piper.

Helen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Virginia Elizabeth and Tony Long of Loganville, GA; step-daughter, Joi Russell of CA; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Barbara Smith of Loganville, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Edward Rutledge of Loganville, GA; brother-in-law, James Piper of Loganville, GA; sister-in-law, Wilma Smith of Eatonton, GA; grandchildren, Kimblerly Ann Smith of Powder Springs, GA, Jennifer Leigh and Simon Chaput of Spain; many nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree Street, Suite 2225, Atlanta, GA 30303; https://diabetes.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

