Obituary and funeral service: Herman Odean Patton, 80, of Monroe

Herman Odean Patton, 80, of Monroe, GA, passed away at his home on January 15, 2024.

Odean was born August 2, 1943 in Monroe, GA to the late James Melvin Patton and Frances Luvine Patton.

He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Carol Burton; daughter, Ellen Amanda Bailey; grandson, Austin Kyle Bailey; and sisters, Durrell Thurmond and Ethelene Green.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Evans of Monroe, GA.; daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Chris Brown of Social Circle, GA.; son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Victoria Patton of Monroe, GA. and son-in-law, Tony Bailey of Monroe, GA.

Surviving grandchildren are, Steven Phillips, TJ and Kim Phillips, Christopher Brown, Morgan Brown, Brice Carden, Savannah Criswell, Samuel Bailey and Brandan Bailey, great-granddaughter, Stacie Day and Adalyn Thurmond.

Also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Milton and Shirley Patton of Gratis, Ga, Roger and Tonya Patton of Commerce, Ga, Daniel and Wanda Patton of Winder, Ga, and Lewis and Vicky Patton of Colbert, Ga.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita and Vince White of Monroe, Ga, Julie and Wayne Mobley of Hull, Ga., Louise Slotterback of Monroe, Ga, and Kay Blackwell of Hull, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11:00am at River of Life Worship Center in Monroe, Ga. with Rev. Jason Rowe and Rev. Craig Arrington officiating.

Odean was a member of River of Life Worship Center in Monroe, Ga.

Odean was a fan of the Atlanta Braves. Please feel free to wear Atlanta Braves attire to his memorial service.

Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

