Obituary and funeral service: Hoke William Stephens, Jr., 92, of Monroe

Hoke William Stephens, Jr., age 92 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Belmont Baptist Church, 3275 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA, with Pastor Nolan Jackson officiating. Remains will be placed in state at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Woodbine Cemetery, 147 Athens Street, Jefferson, GA.

Hoke was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Sondra Stephens; son, Richard Neal Stephens, father, Hoke William Stephens, Sr.; and mother, Mabel Emma (Crumley) Smallwood. He is survived by his son, Donnie Stephens of Forest Park; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Kim Stephens of Lavonia; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Tony Cown of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Rhonda Stephens of Monroe; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Joyce Smallwood of Griffin; sisters, Gladys Whitehead of Carnesville and Patsy Parson of Covington; numerous family and friends.

Our Father was a simple man. He loved God, he loved his family and he loved his country. He was a devoted husband to our mother for 55 years. He was a loving father to us 5 kids and our spouses were loved as his own. He was a proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren and the great papa to 21 great grandchildren as well as a wonderful brother to his 5 brothers and 3 sisters along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.

He served in the United States Army for 7 years with tours in Germany and Korea, earning several medals. He worked for 30 years at General Motors Lakewood. He was a faithful member of Belmont Baptist Church in Conyers for 46 years. His favorite times were those spent with family, usually around a table filled with fried chicken or burgers from the grill. He never failed to thank his Lord for the blessed gift of the love of his family. He showed the love of Christ each and every day to not just his family but also to his friends and anyone he met along the way. He loved to cut up with people and a good joke, his sense of humor was enjoyed by all who knew him. He lived a long and fruitful life. His children loved him beyond measure. He was fair, he was just, he was generous, he was compassionate, and he was wise. Our prayer is that we can live up to the standard he set for us. He will be missed but not forgotten and with God’s Grace we can all be reunited one day in Heaven. That was his prayer for each and every one of us. He left the legacy of Faith and family. We love because he loved.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Hoke William Stephens, Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

