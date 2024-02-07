Obituary and funeral service: Howard Lamar Marsh, 83, of Loganville

Mr. Howard Lamar Marsh, age 83 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM (CST) on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at El Bethel Baptist Church, 9432 Hwy 27, Chancellor, AL 36316, with Reverend Don Tew officiating. Inurnment will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, D.C., 20090-1891.



Lamar graduated from Coffee Springs High School in 1958 and Auburn University in 1962. After a brief period of teaching high school (Hartford) he began a long and distinguished career as a public servant for the U.S. Department of Labor, rising to regional director of the Labor Department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) until his retirement in 2007.



Mr. Marsh was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Taft and Ruby Lee Mouring Marsh; and his brother Lomax Marsh. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Lell Rae Parker Marsh, Monroe, GA; daughter, Taffy Lee Cole (Stan), Monroe, GA; son, Howard Lamar Marsh, Jr. (Amanda), Atlanta, GA; and three grandchildren, Adam Scruggs, Ava Marsh and Garrett Marsh.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com>.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Howard Lamar Marsh please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

