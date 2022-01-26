Obituary and funeral service: Howard Wayne Molton, 81, of Monroe

Howard Wayne Molton was born September 27, 1940 to Carroll and Willie Mae Thompson Molton in Milledgeville, GA. He died on January 24, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenda Bennett Molton; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Alan Maddox of Loganville; grandsons, Taylor and Jacob Maddox of Loganville; brother and sister-in-law; Eugene and Lynne Molton of Hendersonville, NC; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronny and Francene Bennett of Cordele, GA and nieces and nephews.

Wayne is a graduate of Georgia Military High School and attended Georgia Military College and The University of Georgia prior to joining the military in 1962. He spent 4 years in the United States Air Force where he was an Airman 1st class. Following honorable discharge, he returned to the University of Georgia and received his degree in Economics and remained a lifelong Bulldog. After graduation he joined the Davison’s Executive Training Program and relocated to the Atlanta area. He then spent the next 38 years working in the retail business, primarily in men’s clothing as a manager and buyer. In addition to Davisons, he also worked for Richway and for Hart-Marx/Kuppenheimer and had his own men’s suits business.

He met and married his wife, Glenda Bennett Molton of Pitts, GA in 1967 while attending the University of Georgia. Wayne and Glenda lived in the Stone Mountain area for 30 years while Glenda worked for Dekalb School System as a Special Education administrator and Wayne worked in retail. Wayne traveled nationally and internationally as a buyer for Richway and for Kuppenheimer’s Men’s Clothing. Time away from work was spent in pursuing hobbies and at their home on the Coosawatee River in Ellijay, GA.

Nearing retirement, Wayne and Glenda moved to Big Canoe in 1998 and spent 18 years enjoying life in the North Georgia Mountains. They were members of the Big Canoe Chapel, where Wayne sang in the choir. They then moved to Monroe in 2016.

While Wayne and Glenda enjoyed national and international travel, after retirement, their favorite place to be was on the gulf beaches of Seagrove and Destin, Florida. They spent many winter months there.

Wayne was gifted artistically and enjoyed singing, woodworking and painting. In addition, he was a runner and ran multiple marathons including Atlanta, New York and Washington DC. Above all, he loved his God and his family.

Wayne and Glenda are members of Monroe First Baptist Church.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Monroe on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2:30 pm.

Family will greet friends in the FBC sanctuary at 1:30 pm, just prior to the service. Burial will be in the family plot at Union Baptist Church in Pitts, GA on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 1:30 pm.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the caregivers who have so lovingly cared for Wayne including Peggy Osterhoudt, the staff of Homestead Hospice and Kelley Brown and the staff at Graceful Manor.

Donations in Wayne’s memory can be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe.

