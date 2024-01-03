Obituary and funeral service: Hoyt Henry Youngblood, 92, of Monroe

Hoyt Henry Youngblood, age 92 of Monroe, passed away on December 28, 2023. He was born in Gwinnett County on August 8, 1931 to the late Flora Cantrell Youngblood and the late John R. Youngblood. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Mary Alice Peters Youngblood, and two brothers and six sisters.

Surviving members of the family are son and daughter in law, Kenneth and Donna Youngblood; sisters, Reba Hunt, Johnnie Mae Hayes; brother, Gene Youngblood; grandchildren, Brett Youngblood, Hannah Youngblood, Ky Youngblood, Dustin and Katie Butler; great grandchildren, Addison, Avery, and Brooks Butler.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday January 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Service.

