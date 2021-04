Our sweet baby Dallas joined our Lord in Heaven on Sunday April the 18th 2021.

She is survived by her parents; Louis Chatman and Tonya Squires and big sister Olivia Chatman. Grandparents: Grandaddy and Granny Chatman and Poppy and Honey Squires. Great grandparents, Great uncles and aunts, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Please join us for a memorial service at Smith Memory Chapel in Winder, GA at 11:00am on Saturday, April 24, 2021.