Obituary and funeral service: Infant Noah Gideon White, of Loganville

Infant Noah Gideon White of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Adam Herrington officiating. Noah was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ricky White; and great-grandmother, Carolyn Maxwell Johnson. He is survived by his parents, Micky and Morgan White of Loganville; grandparents, Vicky White of Suwanee, and Johnny and Molly Deweese of Loganville; great grandparents, Becky Cooper of Monroe, Dan and Kathy Myers of Loganville, James and Ruby Deweese of Loganville; aunts and uncles, Daniel and Ally Deweese of Loganville, Payton Deweese of Loganville, and Jordan Capell of Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

