Obituary and funeral service: Irene Hamby McKinney, 85, of Loganville

Irene Hamby McKinney, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at The Harvest Church, 1910 Sardis Church Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Pastor Jonathan McKinney & Rev. Bill Greene will officiate. Interment will follow at Sardis Full Gospel Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM before the service at the church.

Irene was the owner operator of McKinney Pinestraw and was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Bob McKinney; sons, Bob Ire McKinney and Robert Glenn McKinney; and grandsons, Christopher Scott McKinney and Corey Benjamin McKinney. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Greg and Evelyn McKinney of Walnut Grove; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Irene Hamby McKinney please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.