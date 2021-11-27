Obituary and funeral service: Jack Burnett, 92, of Monroe

Jack Burnett, age 92 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jack was a drag racer in the 60’s and an avid race car fan. He was one of the founding members of the Creepers Car Club in Smyrna, GA. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Frances A. Burnett of Monroe; daughter, Sandra Crews of Monroe; daughter & son-in-law, Carol and John Sparks of Monroe; son, Jackie Royce Burnett, Jr. of Acworth; sister & brother-in-law, Linda and Phil Thompson of Valley Springs, CA; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jack Burnett please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.