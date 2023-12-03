Obituary and funeral service: Jack Ross III, 48, of Monroe

Jack Ross III, age 48 of Monroe, GA passed away on November 24, 2023. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 8, 2023 from 5 PM – 8 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe, GA.

Jack was self-employed as a painter. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Junior Ross, Jr. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Sonya (Stargel) Ross of Monroe; daughter, Chase Ross of Ocala, FL; stepchildren, Mason Baker and Cameron Baker of Monroe; mother and stepfather, Dianna (Phillip) Bennett of Covington.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jack Ross III please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

