Obituary and funeral service: Jack Stuarte, 87, of Loganville

Jack Stuarte, age 87 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Gaithers United Methodist Church, 1375 Newton Factory Bridge Road, Covington, GA. Pastor Andy Parker will officiate.

Jack was a Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served his country honorably. He was retired as a carpenter. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Alvin & Vesta Pearl (Piper) Stuarte. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Helen (Wilson) Stuarte of Loganville; children, Rodney Stuarte of Loganville, Jackie & Donna Stuarte of GA, Cynthia Powell of Loganville, Anita & Al Quade of Covington, Sherry & Andy Parker of GA, Scott Stuarte of Oxford, Tina & Rodney Vaeth of Oxford; 21 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 1 great-great-great-grandchild on the way; brother & sister-in-law, Tim & Cecelia Stuarte of Chattanooga, TN.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.