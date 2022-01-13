Obituary and funeral service: Jack Williams, 94, of Monroe

Jack Williams, age 94 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. The family will have a Graveside Service at 3 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe. Rev. John Purrington will officiate.

Jack was a Veteran of the United Stated Army and was retired as a Store Manager with Sherwin Williams. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann (Berry) Williams; parents, Thomas & Addie (Wallace) Williams and a still born son, Thomas Crosson Williams. Jack is survived by his daughters & son-in-law, Mandy & Wesley Bond of Monroe, Carroll Ann Williams of Monroe; son & daughter-in-law, Thomas Jackson & Carole Williams, Jr. of Idaho; grandchildren, Michael & Daniel Brewton of Georgia, Bri & Nick Ames of Washington, Jeff Dougherty of Montana, Lexi Bond of Monroe, Sara Smith of Monroe, Lindsey Smith of Atlanta; great-grandson, Jack Ames of Washington.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jack Williams please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.