Obituary and funeral service: Jackson Lee Hill, 28, of Social Circle

Jackson Lee Hill, age 28 of Social Circle, GA entered into peace on Sunday, March 19th, 2023.



Jackson was born December 2nd, 1994 to BillyJo and Laverne Hill. He loved and lived life to the fullest. Jackson was an active member of the LGBT community and was an employee of Costco. Jackson took every obstacle in life as an adventure, and he lived vibrantly through them all. He had a smile that was infectious. No matter what was going on, he always showed up with his beautiful smile. If you were having a bad day his smile and warm hug would make you feel like all the bad was melting away.

As much as Jackson loved life, he loved his nieces, nephews, and goddaughter even more. He loved spending time with them from arts and crafts, to Mexican for dinner, and every birthday party in between. The one thing he would want each of them to remember is that his love for them was extravagant and unconditional. If we had to sum up Jackson’s life into a short summary it would read like this: Live life like Jackson did, take the trip, smile through the struggles, and dance to the music (especially Rude Boy). We lost a piece of not only our family, but our hearts as well. Jackson will forever be loved, missed, and remembered.

“I’ll remember you. When I’ve forgotten all the rest. You to me were true. You to me were the best.”

Jackson was proceeded in death by his Mother, Laverne Sanchez, and his Grandparents.

He is survived by his Father, BillyJo Hill (Dorothy); Brother, Joseph Hill; Sisters, Destiny Hill, Hannah Hill, Ashley Sanchez, and Amber Miller (Hill); Nieces, Caylyn and ChloeJo Hill, Rosalia Durden, and Alyssa Sanchez; Nephews, Hayden Hill, Jona and Samuel Head, Blake and Emmanuel Sanchez; Goddaughter, Charleigh Patton; his closest confidants, Trey Kendrick, Brooke Patton, Ashton Williams, Tonia Banks; and a multitude of other friends and family.

A Funeral Service will be held for Jackson at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Ty Adams officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, March 31st, 2023 and 10:00 AM – 12:45 PM on Saturday April 1st, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

