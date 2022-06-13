Obituary and funeral service: Jake Garner, 21, of Oxford

Jake Garner, age 21, of Oxford, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, GA. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM.

Jake was a 2019 graduate of Walnut Grove High School and worked in the film industry since age of 18. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Billy & Rachel Shumate, James Garner, Evelyn Green, Jan Barreto, and uncle, Jamie Garner. He is survived by his parents, Johnny & Tracey Green Garner, Oxford, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Alex & Christina Garner, Monroe, GA; sister, Wendy Garner, Walnut Grove, GA; grandfather, Melvin Green, Conyers, GA; aunts and uncles, Matt & Wendy Genske, Loganville, GA; Jerry & Michelle Harrison, Monroe, GA; Scott Garner, Conyers, GA; Jeremy & Shellie Hughes, Oxford, GA; and nephew, Mason Garner, Monroe, GA. Many cousins and friends.

Jake was loved by many and will be missed by all!

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

