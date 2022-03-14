Obituary and funeral service: James Andrew ‘Jimbo’ Bowers, 54, of Loganville

James Andrew “Jimbo” Bowers, age 54 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Frazier officiating. The family will receive friends 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM prior to the service.

Jimbo had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. His wit and huge heart was his being. Jimbo played the drums and was a Wizard Mechanic who could fix anything, even if it wasn’t broken. He was everyone’s go-to guy. He often said, “If I die tomorrow, I have no regrets.”

Jimbo was preceded in death by his parents, James Russell Bowers and Jane (Shepperd) Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Jessie Bowers of Forsyth, GA; son, Jimmy Bowers of Rocky River, OH; siblings, Melanie Crysler (Bob Brooks) of Gulf Breeze, FL, Stephanie Vari of Loganville, GA, Craig Bowers (Mary Stone) of San Jose, CA, Allison Knott of Snellville, GA, Bryan (Debbie) Bowers of Wray, CO; grandson, Kaethen Bowers of Forsyth, GA; granddaughter, Anisen Clark of Forsyth, GA; many loving nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.