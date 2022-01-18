Obituary and funeral service: James B. Goldsby, Sr. 86, of Loganville

James B. Goldsby, Sr., age 86 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Mason officiating. Interment will take place at 1:00 PM CST on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Pine Crest Cemetery, 1939 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36605.

James retired from CDC Atlanta with 33 years of service and was a member of the Loganville Lions Club. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. James attended Faith Community Church in Grayson and was a former member of First UMC of Loganville, serving many years on the finance committee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Goldsby. Surviving are children, Richard M. & Debra D. Goldsby of Loganville, James B. Goldsby, Jr. of Bishop, John D. Goldsby of Monroe; grandchildren, Matthew J. & Ashley Goldsby, Johnathan B. & Michelle Goldsby, Taylor K. Goldsby, Emily M. Goldsby, Abigail K. Goldsby, Rachel L. Fowler, Elizabeth A. Fowler, Michael H. Yancey, Jr., Niki D. Reynolds; great grandchildren, Avery Goldsby and Alice Mae Goldsby.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Community Church, 800 Grayson Pkwy, Grayson, GA 30017. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.