Obituary and funeral service: James Eugene Bennett, 72, of Loganville

James Eugene Bennett, age 72 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Tabernacle International Church, 270 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 1674 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia.

James was the proud owner of A&J Bennett’s A/C & Heating. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Bennett and Delsa Carter. James is survived by his wife, Ann (Collins) Bennett; daughters, Jamie Bennett and Luann Lawrence, Tammy Dreyer; son and daughter-in-law, Michael & Lisa Lawrence; grandchildren, Rebecca Lawrence, Abigail Lawrence, Demi Sky, Adyson Bradley, Bianca Stowe, Corbin Dunigan, Jayden Lawrence, Kathleen, Dreyer; brother, Johnny Hood; sister, Dee Hood Bennett; and pets, Tinkerbell and Boris.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, December 15, 2023, Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com>.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

