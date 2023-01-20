Obituary and funeral service: James Gregory Murray, 64, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Greg Murray

James Gregory Murray, 64 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 14, 2023. Greg was born on November 9, 1958 to Dorothy Jean Carter Murray and Elmer Kenneth Murray.

Surviving members of the family are, loving wife, Jeanette Murray; daughters, Taylor Lynn Murray and Raegan Marie Murray; mother and father, Dorothy Jean and Kenneth Murray; sister and brother-in-law, Melinda and Clay Dally; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Christie Murray; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2:00 pm with Rev. Raymond Hardy officiating. The family will receive visitors at Meadows Funeral Home at 12 – 2 p.m. preceding the service.

