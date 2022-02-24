Obituary and funeral service: James Henry Johnson, 90, of Loganville

James Henry Johnson, age 90, passed peacefully at home in Loganville, Ga, on February 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Eunice G. Johnson and their two children Mylinda Frances (Johnson) Stille and James H. Johnson, Jr, and their spouses, H. Michael Stille and Catherine Johnson. Surviving grandchildren include Venessa Holguin, Timothy Johnson, Christine Johnson, and Benjamin Liddle, and three great-grandchildren.



Born in Leitchfield, KY, he began his military career in the U. S. Navy during WWII aboard the U.S.S. Kearsarge with the Occupational Forces in the Mediterranean. He also served in the U.S. Air Force in the South Pacific, North Africa, Vietnam and at many other overseas and stateside stations. He is an atomic military veteran. After retirement from the Air Force he worked many years in the Federal Civil Service and retired from there as well.



His final resting place will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM, where he will be buried with full military honors.



A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.