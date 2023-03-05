Obituary and funeral service: James ‘Jim’ Hood, Jr. 84, of Monroe

We invite you to please check back for a full obituary notice.



James “Jim” Hood, Jr., age 84, of Monroe, GA passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.



The family will receive friends on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 2:00PM-4:00PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. A Memorial Service Honoring the Life of Jim will be held at First Baptist Church of Monroe at 2:00PM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

