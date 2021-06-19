Obituary and funeral service: James ‘Jimmy’ Wesley Allgood, Jr., 76, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Jimmy Allgood.

James “Jimmy” Wesley Allgood, Jr., age 76 of Social Circle, passed away on June 17, 2021. Mr. Allgood was born in Atlanta, GA on April 3, 1945, to the late James Wesley Allgood and the late Syble Reynolds Allgood. Jimmy is preceded in death by his son, James Wesley Allgood III; brothers, Sammy Allgood and Ricky Allgood.

Surviving members of the family are, wife, Joy Victorine Allgood; daughters and sons-in-law, Cheri and Jason Wheeler, Winter Byrd and Ricky Martinez, Tammie Allgood and David Patillo, Leigh and Dean Consylman; son-and daughter-in-law, Jason and Christa Allgood; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and William Stroud; brother, Danny Allgood; grandchildren, Hannah Adams, Kaitlyn Adams, Brianna Wheeler, Brooke Wheeler, James Allgood IV, Mason Gilmer, Mallary Byrd, Bryant Byrd, Colton Taylor, Jaden Pittaluga, Bella Pittaluga, Aryana Patillo, Jesse Allgood, Zachary Allgood, Bethany Allgood; great-grandchild, Brice Jones

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lynn Head and the Rev. Wilburn Hill officiating. Interment will follow to Jersey Holiness Church Cemetery.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.