Obituary and funeral service: James Lewis Burton, 85, of Monroe

James Lewis Burton, age 85 of Monroe, GA passed away on April 12, 2021. He was born in Oglethorpe County, GA on August 10, 1935 to the late Clyde Bell Carroll Burton and the late James Mahlon Burton.

He was preceded in death by his three sisters Katherine “Dean” Davis, infant-sister Shirley Burton, and Lucy B. Knight. Lewis was a member of The Monroe Church of God for 49 years and served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army for 28 years.

Lewis was a loving husband, father, and brother. He shared 55 years of marriage with his bride, Shirley Ruth Evans Burton. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs. He took pride in his garden. He is survived by his wife Shirley; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Mike Fulcher of Monroe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances Smith of Covington, Elaine and Bill Evans of Bethlehem, Ann and Doug Skelton of Conyers, Louise Anschutz of Social Circle; brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Patricia Burton of Bethlehem, several nieces and nephews, and his four legged friend, Cocoa.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 where he will lay in state from 2pm until 3pm at the Monroe Church of God with funeral services immediately following. Rev. Barry Peevy and Rev. Wayne Durden is officiating. Interment will follow at Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.